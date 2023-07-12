The world of Hollywood is not easy for the young promises of acting, and that is precisely because to fill some gaps left by fame, certain stimulants must be taken. This has happened precisely with the interpreter of spider-man, Tom Hollandwho recently spoke to the media about his addiction to alcohol.

Here is what Holland mentioned to Jay Shetty:

I’m happy to say, I was definitely addicted to alcohol. I’m not shying away from that, not at all. It’s interesting. I didn’t wake up one day and say, ‘I stop drinking.’ I, like many Brits, had a very, very drunk December. I have always been a heavy drinker. All I could think about was having a drink. I woke up thinking about it. I was looking at the clock, when is it 12 o’clock? It really scared me.

It is worth mentioning that his alcohol detox began in January of last year, as part of a British campaign against drinking during said month. However, she felt so good about this that he continued to give up drinking and managed to not consume anything until June 1 of that year to think about something more concrete.

Your comment:

When I arrived on June 1, I was happier than ever in my life. I could sleep better. Could handle problems better. The things that would go wrong on set that would normally make me angry, I could take in stride. I had much better mental clarity. I felt healthier, I felt fitter.

This brings us to the present, since he has not consumed anything of this type for a year and a half, and it seems that his plans are for many more days in the future. For now, he is focused on continuing his projects, including the fourth movie of spider-man in it mcu.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: These acts are of a lot of will, since getting out of this type of addiction can be more complicated than you might think. So it’s good news that Holland is already feeling better about himself.