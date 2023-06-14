The world of hollywood It has a new rising star at the moment, Tom Hollandactor who has starred in several films after debuting as the new spider-man. However, many of the productions in which he has participated have had a poor reception and some people think that this has influenced his temporary retirement.

In a new interview, the actor commented that the bad comments towards his last show, The Crowded Room, are not what really influenced his decision to take a sabbatical from the spotlight. But rather it is a matter of fatigue, since he has not stopped working in recent years, and for now he is taking a break.

Here is what is mentioned:

It’s so fun. Obviously, ‘The Crowded Room’ came out. We didn’t have rave reviews. So the story in the press was that I took this year off because of the criticism. But I have eight months of my year off. I’ve been relaxing at home in London, going to Grands Prix, playing golf.

This means that the actor has been on hiatus for some time now, and has not started his break as many show media have wanted to imply in their notes. To this is added that his vacations had already been detected previously, because he and zendaya They have been seen visiting different parts of the world.

So, the recordings of spider-man 4 they could go the right way. There’s just the issue of the writers’ strike.

Via: indiewire

Editor’s note: It’s good that you took a vacation. Also, what should be criticized is the direction of the films, not the actors. Since they can’t do much if the script is already bad.