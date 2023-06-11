The actor Tom Holland, 27 years old and who debuted during 2012 in the movie ‘The Impossible’, he will leave the world of acting for a while and he will focus one hundred percent on attending to personal matters and his own well-being.

It is the same Tom Holland, originally from London, United Kingdom, who breaks the news in Extra Tuestay, before the series The Crowded Room premieres, which he stars in.

But it is not about a definitive removal from the stage, but for a certain time, since he considers that it was already fair and necessary.

“Now I’m taking a gap year, and that’s a result of how difficult this show was,” says Tom, who is already enjoying his vacation and also sharing what he likes to do.

“You know, I’ve been going to buy plants and doing everything I can to keep them alive. I’ve just been trying to be a normal Kingston guy and just relax,” says the handsome young actor.

Definitelythe mental aspect It was one of the reasons why Tom Holland wanted to get away from acting and social media.

his last performance

The last job that Tom held as an actor before “saying goodbye” is in the series ‘The Crowded Room’, where he plays a young man with dissociative identity disorder, which would have caused him “emotions that he definitely had never experienced before”. .

The British actor is known worldwide for being Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and for playing the young adventurer Nathan Drake in “Uncharted.”

