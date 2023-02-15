Tom Holland to return as Spider-Man in new Marvel film

English actor Tom Holland will return to the role of Spider-Man in the new project of the Marvel film studio. About it informs deadline.

The head of the company, Kevin Feige, said that the scriptwriters had begun work on writing a new film for the studio, but did not specify whether the picture would be dedicated to Spider-Man or Holland would return to the role of his character as part of a project dedicated to another Avengers hero.

“All I will say is that we have history. We have big ideas for this, and our writers are now only putting pen to paper, ”said the head of Marvel.

The English actor’s previous appearance as Spider-Man was in December 2021. Then the picture “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was released, the box office of which worldwide amounted to $ 1.9 billion.

At the end of January of this year, American actor Tobey Maguire said that he would be happy to play Spider-Man again if he was offered.