Almost three years ago the third film of spider-man live action in theaters, which brought together past actors to give fans a multiversal caliber surprise. And despite the fact that a quarter of the adventures of this character have already been confirmed, it seems that things are not going fast in terms of production.

As mentioned by the protagonist of this version of the superhero himself, Tom Holland, there are some reasons why the creation of this fourth part is currently on pause. The first of these is the well-known writers’ strike, which is not only affecting this project, but some others like the one expected. The Batman II.

To this is added that the actor’s agendas are colliding a bit with Sony’s affairs, since at the moment he is working side by side with Manzana for original works with the company. Despite all this, in his interviews he reveals that the film Marvel it will be a reality, you just don’t know when you’re going to have a major breakthrough.

Here their statements:

I can’t talk about it, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We have put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers. There have been multiple conversations, but at this point it’s very, very early stages. We are in the process, but the writers’ strike, nobody is working during the strike. We are all supporters and every time they meet, we will start.

For this same reason, it was not added to spider-man 4 at some point in the new phase of Marvelsince working with sony It’s an individual thing on the part of the company. It is worth commenting that Disney does not own the film rights to the character.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I would really like to see what follows with this version of Spider-Man, but it seems that the idea is far from materializing. Hopefully next year we will see a first teaser of this fourth part.