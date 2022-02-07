Actor Tom Holland, known for his role as Spider-Man and soon as Nathan Drake, wants to make a Jak and Daxter movie

The movie of Uncharted It will hardly be released in theaters, and the star of this, the actor Tom Holland who plays Nathan Drake, already thinking of another project. It would be nothing less than a film based on Jak and Daxter.

This actor seems to know very well the legacy of Sony and that is why he suggested that the next series that should make the leap to the cinema is this creation of naughty dogwhich first saw the light in December 2001 in PS2.

Tom Holland dreams of a Jak and Daxter movie

This idea arose in an interview conducted with Holland. There they asked him what was the adaptation of the world of video games to the cinema with which he has always dreamed.

Upon hearing this question, he replied ‘I would like to do a Jak and Daxter movie, and I would play Jak’. To the above, he added ‘but I would do it in A24, so it was really weird and dark. I’d like a really weird live-action version of Jak and Daxter’.

A24 It is a studio that stands out for its productions that are out of the ordinary. The clearest examples in this regard are the recent films of The Green Knight Y Lambwhich premiered last year.

What is not known is whether Tom Holland was he serious or just joking. Does this creation really lend itself to naughty dog for a project with real actors? It seems something more intended for computer animation.

Many players are waiting for a new game in the series

The thing is, it wouldn’t be a bad idea Sony Pay attention to this franchise. It is one of his intellectual properties that he has forgotten. The most recent game of this is Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontierwhich came out in 2009.

After this only compilations were released and the last one was in 2017. If the company has no plans for a video game maybe it should take the word of Holland and reach another medium.

It’s possible that a movie will draw attention to the franchise. But maybe the best thing is to wait and see how the film of Uncharted at the cinema. Its premiere is planned for February 11 in the United States.

As far as Mexico and other Latin American countries are concerned, it will be on the 17th of the current month. If it does well at the box office, it’s likely sony pictures consider bringing more video game franchises to the movies. It is better to be patient.

Fountain.