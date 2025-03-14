Popular names of the show, such as singer Dani Martín, actress Zendaya, actors Mario and Óscar Casas and Tom Holland, presenter David Broncano or the Model Cara Delevingne, do not drink alcohol, what It does not mean that for them the party is over.

Maintaining good physical and mental health is motivation that unites all these protagonists, icons for many young people, and whose decision makes relevance this week after the approval of the bill that will prohibit drinking and selling alcohol in educational, sports or leisure centers with minors, as well as advertising in a radius of 150 meters.

The actor Mario Casas (A Coruña, 1986) has proudly revealed that has decided to leave the “vices” -Tabaco and alcohol- in favor of a healthier life. “I started to take care of myself, to do sports; as another way and rest better,” he said in the television program El Hormiguero.

His brother, Oscar Casas (Barcelona, ​​1998) has revealed that preparing for the series The big jump (Biography of the Olympic Gervasio Defer) allowed him to realize that Drink is so normalized that he decided to abandon that habit. “Now I go out with my friends and I have a good time,” he said.

A reflection shared by the singer Dani Martín (Madrid, 1977), which, after months retired from music, during the presentation of his latest album, The last day of our lives, He assured that he had left alcohol to take care And with irony he warned that he was still funny without drinking.

Along the same lines, the model Delevingne face (London, 1992), after evidencing his drunken state at an airport, decided not to link party to drunkenness; He stopped drinking and started relating a party to dance and share a good time with friends.





On the other hand, the presenter of The revolt, David Broncanohas revealed on several occasions, even during the retransmission of the 2025 bells, which did not drink alcohol.

A few days before that date, the prescriber Marta Díazwith almost six million followers on Tiktok, he announced in this social network that I had never tried alcohol And that I planned to continue like this.

It was when preparing to address his role in The Crowded Room when Tom Holland (United Kingdom, 1996) opted for stop consuming alcohol. When speaking with psychiatrists about some mental illness, the protagonist of Spiderman It was recognized in some behaviors.

Your current partner, Zendaya (California, 1996) has been clear from the first moment that I was not going to maintain any idyll with the drinkand it made it clear on its official website when it turned 21 (legal age for drinking alcohol in the US). “My life is very stressful to need a cocktail to help me relax,” he wrote.





The coats were the cause of the soccer players Declan Rice (1999) and Toni Kroos They will leave the drink; Something that will not happen to Barça striker Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, ​​2007) who has declared that he has never taken alcohol and “I will never drink.” “If you want to be big, you have to discipline yourself and get away from an unhealthy lifestyle,” said the young man who will turn 18 this year.

Nor the Brazilian Real Madrid striker Endrick (2006) He plans to have a drink in his hands. The problems that this addiction has led to his family, moves him away from her.