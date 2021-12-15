At last the moment so awaited by thousands of fans of Marvel worldwide. The most recent film of the MCU, Spider-Man: No Way Home, has already been released in theaters after months of speculation and a lot of hype. All those who did get a ticket are already receiving the answers to all their theories and questions.

While fans are very happy with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems that they are not the only ones. The actors involved, such as Tom holland, Zendaya Y Benedict Cumberbatch They have also been quite excited that it is already in theaters. Especially since they no longer have to lie.

No more lies about Spider-Man: No Way Home

In the months leading up to the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home its protagonists were bombarded by various means with questions about what we would see. Everyone wanted to be responsible for confirming the spider-verse, but the actors had to remain silent or they would face consequences.

Fortunately for them, with the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home there also comes a kind of freedom to speak at length about her. This was revealed Tom holland during an interview at the Show from Jimmy kimmel, where he talked about his most recent film and the aspects that he likes the most that people will be able to see it already.

Tom holland mentioned that he has been on an extensive press tour to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home and they have asked him many questions about the plot. The actor admits he’s had enough of lying so much and is glad he won’t have to anymore, now that the general public will be able to enjoy it.

Although he no longer has to lie, Tom was silent regarding the surprises from the latest adventure of Spider-man. You are probably waiting for more time to pass or Marvel be encouraged to make official whatever they have saved for us. If you are one of those who do not want to ruin the movie, you should stay away from the networks, as there are already even clips out there.

