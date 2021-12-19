Spider-Man: no way home It is the 27th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and number 6 in the filmography of Tom holland as Peter Parker, not counting his cameo in Venom 2. The actor has already been engraved in the memory of millions of fans as the arachnid superhero. However, the MCU star has made it clear multiple times that he wants to take a break from his iconic role.

Although there is already talk of continuing the adventures of the ‘Wall-crawler’ in an upcoming installment by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, it is possible that the studios can structure the story in such a way that they give way to another artist to bring him to life. to the character.

A new ‘Spidey’ for the MCU?

Although there is no concrete confirmation, Holland is already talking about giving up his position as Spider-Man:

“I have loved every minute. I’ve been very grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us and allowing our characters to progress. It has been incredible. And that’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man ”, He commented in an interview with People magazine.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Holland have both played famous versions of ‘Spidey’. In that sense, the British interpreter mentioned that it is time for a change.

“I would love to see a future of More diverse Spider-Man: maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman . We have had three Spider-Man in a row; we have all been the same. It would be nice to see something different, “he explained.

Daisy Ridley as the new ‘Wall Crawler’?

According to the Giant Freaking Robot portal, Daisy ridley (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) would be in advanced talks with Marvel to join the MCU; but it has not been detailed what role he would give life to.

Even so, various rumors suggest that she could be incorporated as Spider-Woman in a project that would be in development phases, with Olivia Wilde as director. Although there are no further details of this feature film.