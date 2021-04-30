I know that the Madrid campaign is making unfair competition in theaters, but today’s premieres try hard to double their hand with a cocktail of action, science fiction, thriller and drama.

I start with the science fiction one. In a dystopian world a girl appears. It is a place where a virus has killed every woman and where men’s thoughts are literally heard. Apart from the silly sexist jokes that it would be a world without grazed parking columns and nothing being heard, I only advise it for those who taste this genre.

‘Chaos walking’, which had not yet said the title, is a teenage adventure rant with the Spiderman Tom Holland as the most attractive. It follows in the wake of other similar films of the adventures of attractive young people in apocalyptic settings such as ‘Divergente’ (2014), ‘Jupiter’s destiny’ (2015) or ‘The labyrinth corridor’ (2014). Come on, which is more about ForoCoches than social reflections like those of the disturbing ‘Children of Men’ (2006).

The Spanish industry brings us ‘Chronicle of a storm’. An unlikely workplace drama in which the editor of a newspaper must decide between two possible successors in one night. Theatrical debut feature whose protagonists, Clara Lago and Ernesto Alteiro, will not win the Goya for these works.

Production of Hacendado, forced performances, script without tension and setting like a Christmas school play. It is a film that should never have passed from a pilot episode of an aborted series.

Now I present to you a film that has more bullets than an envelope for a politician, ‘No one’. The one who looks like a timid middle-class dad turns out to be just as phony as the boring salesman / spy Schwarzenegger did in “Risky Lies.”

It all begins with a robbery in one of those urbanization houses in an American suburb in which the father does not dare to act against the thieves, earning the contempt of his family. But that is the straw that breaks the camel’s back and the man recovers his fighting skills acquired in a secret life, and the shots and blows multiply. The lawyer from the series ‘Better call Saul’ (Netflix) nails the role of Jack Lemon turned Bourne.

Omar Sy, the highest paid actor in France, gets serious about ‘Police’ a (evidently) French policeman. Here he acts as a member of a group of agents who have to deport a prisoner to his country, being certain that they are actually taking him to the scaffold.

An effective film that in accumulation has its worst defect, for wanting to deal with too many topics and from too many points of view. Even so, everything is going as it should and at the end you are not disappointed. French cinema noir is still a safe bet.

‘The Minamata Photographer’ It is a strange movie based on real events. In the 1970s, a decadent photographer found redemption in Japan by portraying the consequences of massive mercury poisoning on the population. An unrecognizable (by content) Johnny Deep brings the famous photographer to life. You can get an idea of ​​the film if I tell you that he is the best of the film, which is saying.

You already know that the curse of commenting on a Japanese manga every Friday has fallen on me. My penance today is ‘Earwing and the witch’, which at least has the virtue of being different. The realism of the drawing and the dark children’s story line makes it one of the best seen in this category lately. A girl similar to the determined orphan with parents from ‘Matilda’ (1996) goes to live with a woman, who not only looks like the witch Úrsula from ‘The Little Mermaid’ (1989). An Anny delight for the whole family.

The Oscars were handed out last Sunday. Of all the reviews that I have read or heard about this year’s Oscars, the one that I liked the most is one that talked about how they have lost the north. It has been a few years since he has abandoned his vocation and reason for being: to celebrate big industry. I subscribe to it.

Cinema is safe. That we have a movie week