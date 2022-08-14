Actor Tom Holland (London, 26 years old) has taken a step forward to put the brakes on and take care of his mental health. who was the protagonist of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) has decided to abandon their social media profiles for a while. “I find Twitter and Instagram overstimulating and overwhelming. I spiral when I read things about myself on-line”, The actor has recognized in a video that he has published on his Instagram profile, which already exceeds 10 million views.

“Asking for help should not be something that makes us ashamed,” continues the British interpreter in his video. Holland, who in high school, between the ages of 14 and 17, was bullied by his peers, is very involved with organizations that are dedicated to caring for the mental health of the youngest and wanted to take advantage of the latest publication of his profile, in which it has 67.7 million followers, to talk about various associations with which it works. “@stem4org is one of many charities that @thebrotherstrust is proud to support, and I would like to take a moment to shed light on his fantastic work”, he wrote in his post, ending with a phrase of affection as a farewell: “I love you all, and let’s talk about mental health ❤️”.

But Holland, who had not made a public appearance through his social networks for more than a month, is not the only or the first celebrity who has decided to withdraw for a while from his Instagram or Twitter profiles. Singer Justin Bieber, who is one of many who has commented on the British actor’s post with: “We love you”, also closed his Instagram account in 2016 after criticism from his fans for uploading photos with what could be his new girlfriend at the time, 17-year-old Sofia Richie.

In September 2018, the singer Selena Gomez, 26 years old at the time, decided to say goodbye to the virtual world due to the damage caused by the negative messages she received. “I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my present life. Just remember, negative comments can hurt anyone’s feelings, “wrote the also actress by way of farewell with a smiling image of her. A month later, in October, the interpreter of naturally he would enter a psychiatric center after suffering an emotional crisis. In December, the former Disney girl finished treatment and could be seen enjoying a snowy getaway with friends.

More information

The one who also said enough to Twitter and TikTok in 2018 was Millie Bobby Brown, after her image was used, without authorization, in memes with unfounded homophobic messages. In them, the actress was accused of stranger things, then 14 years old, of being against the rights of homosexuals. Despite his decision, Brown does, on the contrary, keep his Instagram profile, where he has 57.6 million followers.

Another who would slam the door on Twitter in 2018 would be Javier Ambrossi, half of the creative duo that he forms with his partner and partner, Javier Calvo. The co-creator of The call either Paquita Salas He also closed his account on this social network. “To begin with, a private company taking millions in the name of a misnamed freedom of expression doesn’t seem right to me. They get rich from trollsof suffering, of lies”, explained the director.