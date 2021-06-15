With a combination of “thank you and surprise.” This is how the actor welcomed Tom Hiddleston the news that Loki, the character he has played in six films and has been giving life since 2011, was going to have his own television series on Disney +. A milestone for someone who, as he acknowledges, «he didn’t know who Loki was’ when the paper came into his hands, ten years ago now.

The confession of the British interpreter took place during a virtual press conference last Monday to present ‘Loki’, in which the actor was accompanied by the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, the screenwriter Michael waldron, the director Kate herron and various cast members, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku and one of the last great Marvel signings, Owen wilson, who in fiction puts himself in the shoes of Mobius.

Fiction, the third live action set in the Marvel universe -the funny ‘MODOK’ is the first animated raid- that arrives on the video-on-demand platform, it premiered on June 9 and takes up the character’s story just when Loki takes over the Tesseract in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. After this event, the God of Deception runs into the Time Variation Agency, an organization that exists outside of time and space that forces him to answer for the crimes he committed against the timeline. You will have to collaborate with her, catching an even greater threat, or expose yourself to be eliminated from reality.

Hiddleston says that when the fiction finally became reality, the surprise was twofold because the actor came to think that his participation in the Marvel universe had ended with ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. “It seemed like the end of Loki’s story, but I knew that ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was just around the corner,” he says. “Later, in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Loki takes over the Tesseract and disappears in a cloud of smoke.” By the time the film began shooting, everyone involved in the film knew that the ‘Loki’ serial was on its way to Disney +, a platform that hadn’t even launched yet. Not surprisingly, Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, remembers with amusement the complaints of the fans when leaving the film “Because we had forgotten to explain what happened to Loki.”

Even through the computer screen, Hiddleston is excited about the new side of the character. «What I love about the series -advance- is that Loki is stripped of everything that is familiar to him. Thor is not around. Asgard seems to be some distance away. The Avengers, at the moment, are also not in sight. He is stripped of his status and his power. And if you take away everything that identified him in the six films from Loki, what remains of him? ” It is precisely this huge range of possibilities that has opened up around the character with the series that, in his opinion, makes “interpreting him never the same twice.”

The director, Kate Herron, assures that, visually, inspiration has come from the hand of ‘noir’ cinema, “something that can be seen in the light and in our approach to it”. ‘Seven’, ‘Zodiac’ and even ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ have served as reference points to string together and give coherence to the investigation plot. It was precisely she and screenwriter Michael Waldron who breathed a new personality into a project that, Feige explains, was not so clear from the beginning. And it is that in that madness of time travel and alternative dimensions that the Marvel universe often raises, the possibilities were infinite and it was even suspected a kind of short film that, attention, «I followed Loki for a decade running the Studio 54 nightclub in the 70s». It didn’t look bad. “Fortunately, thanks to Michael and Kate, the series has become much more interesting than that and the time periods in which they follow each other.The events are almost secondary to the story itself », reveals Feige.

Wilson’s entry into Marvel



Last Monday’s press conference was also Owen Wilson’s debut in the Marvel universe. His character Mobius is that of a brilliant and disciplined official of the Agency of Temporal Variation, who serves as a counterweight to Loki. Wilson was full of praise for the team that has wrapped his arrival and highlighted the work of Hiddleston by presenting all the mythology of Loki. “Tom was very generous with me telling me about Loki, that world and the different movies and important scenes that were worth seeing,” reveals the actor. Now, what does it mean to enter the Marvel universe? “I have worked on a lot of projects, but the secrecy surrounding this one I didn’t quite understand until I saw how passionate its community of fans is. Then I understood that Marvel’s goal is to surprise them.

He says about the character that he felt “very different doing it. I really like her look, it is very original. It is what a child does when he plays fantasy is reality. It is easier to believe that you are someone else when you look different because of the clothes you are wearing. It’s what I feel when I disguise myself as Mobius. It is totally different from what I have done so far.