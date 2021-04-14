Among the most anticipated series of Disney Plus is Loki, a fiction that will expand the adventures of the ‘God of lies’ by the renowned actor Tom Hiddleston.

Although there is little information about the program, the protagonist commented to the media Empire that the show’s logo could be related to its main plot.

“I think the shapeshifting logo could give you an idea that Loki, the series, it’s about identity and on the integration of the uneven fragments of the many versions that he can be and, perhaps, the many versions that we are, ”commented the actor.

In addition, Hiddleston expressed how the villain’s personality is related to the symbol. “I thought it was very exciting because I always saw Loki as a very complex construct. Who really is this character who can wear so many masks, vary in shape and seem to change his external feelings in a second? ”, He concluded.

What will we see in Loki, the series?

On this occasion, Loki will be a traveler of time and space throughout the history of mankind, but his plans will be threatened by the Temporal Variation Agency, who recruits him to be one of his agents. Although he will have to relive his past mistakes, apparently, and as if not to lose the habit, he will get away with it.

The series will reveal the events after Avengers: endgame, in which Loki manages to steal the Tesseract and then flees in the presence of the Avengers.