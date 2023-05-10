Tom Hiddlestonactor best known for playing Loki in the Marvel franchise ThorAnd Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker Of Star Warswill play an important role in the film version of the novel “The Life of Chuck” Of Stephen Kingwhich will probably be one of the most talked about topics at the next Cannes Film Festival.

The film will be directed, written and produced by Mike Flanagan on behalf of Intrepid Pictures. FilmNation he will then take care of the global distribution of the work. From the collection of unpublished novels by Stephen King “If It Bleeds“, The Life of Chuck tells the story of Charles Krantz however going backwards, starting then from the man’s death due to a brain tumor that struck him at the age of 39, finally arriving at his childhood, lived in what appears to be a haunted house.

Stephen King he is known as the king of horror, and is one of the best novelists in history. Several times his works have been the focus of highly successful film adaptations, such as “The green mile“, “Shining“, “The relentless” and many others.

Will the film version of “The Life of Chuck” to achieve the success of films based on the works of the great master of horror, Stephen King?