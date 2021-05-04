Following the success of Greyhound, Apple TV + is set to release a second movie starring Tom Hanks. It is about nothing less than Finch, a science fiction story about the last man on earth that promises to wow audiences when it hits the service later this year.

What is the tape about?

The plot features a man named Finch alongside a robot and a dog. They form an unusual family, but not surprising when considering that everything happens after a solar event that has left the world turned into a wasteland.

The protagonist, a robotics engineer, tries to make sure his beloved canine companion Goodyear is safe after he passes away. Therefore, he decides to create a robot to take care of him and teach his creation the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive.

Finch: director and screenwriter

The film is directed by Miguel Sapochnik, responsible for some of the most acclaimed episodes of Game of Thrones. One of these is the chapter The Battle of the Bastards, which earned him an Emmy award.

As for the script, Apple chose Craig Luck and Ivor Powell. Two renowned names within the industry with a new challenge ahead. Fortunately, Powell is no stranger to science fiction, as he helped produce Blade Runner and Alien.

Finch cast

Tom Hanks as Finch

Caleb Landry Jones

Samira wiley