otto anderson (Tom Hanks) is a man who has lost every hope of living. After the death of his wife, his world is so empty that his only goal is to leave it. Everything changes when Marisol (Mariana Trevino), a Mexican woman, and her husband (Manuel García Rulfo) move into the house across the street: thanks to them, Otto is regaining hope in life.

The plot

Based on the novel “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman, this Thursday A Grumpy Neighbor opens in national theaters, a film that addresses depression, loneliness and explores an unexpected friendship. “It comes at an important moment, because we are getting out of that pothole and that inertia in which we found ourselves submerged during the pandemic. I personally felt very isolated, I feel that many people went through very painful and strong situations. “It is to remind us that we have the unique and exclusive gift of connecting with our souls. Sometimes you realize that you only need to turn to see the others, because we live in a community and just a little is enough to be able to connect, “said Treviño (Club de Cuervos) in an interview.

with the hanks family

The film intersperses scenes of a young Otto, played by Truman Hanks, son of the Oscar winner, which help to understand his depressive and lonely behavior. “It was a pleasure, a fun and a pleasure to work with them. It was gradually, it was strictly following what was in the script, I followed the great Tom Hanks, who has all the experience in the world, so he took us to all the actors. I read the novel, and with the script I was finding the way, “said the former star of Lies. The feature film is directed by Marc Forster (Discovering Neverland), who commented how he was impressed with the Mexican’s performance.