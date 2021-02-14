Oscar winner Tom Hanks stars in the western Noticias del gran mundo, a film whose premiere was intended for theaters, but which, due to the pandemic, found streaming and Netflix as an ally. Hanks, directed by Paul Greengrass (from Captain Phillips), plays a Civil War veteran, Captain Kidd, who brings the news to Texas accompanied by a girl he hoped to reunite with his family after being robbed. by Native Americans. “We have not advanced so much since 1870, in this country we have always had racist, violent and unpleasant people,” the actor told La Vanguardia.

The director maintains that there are certain parallels, although the film was designed before the quarantine by Covid-19. “Of course, today it matters a lot who dominates the narrative, who sets the pace of the news. And what accounts and what not. In the film, Kidd selects some of them and varies according to the pulse of his audience. And deep down that also happens with cinemas, theaters … The closure of these premises leads us to social isolation. “Tell what happens, right. And if you think about it, he doesn’t normally dislike the public. That is why it is easy to draw parallels with the present, and not only in journalism, but also in politics, especially in the United States ”.

The film is Greengrass’ first western and also the first of its protagonist. “He is the James Stewart (from ‘How beautiful it is to live!’) Of our time, what more can I say? He fills the screen, carries his own dignity and puts it on the character, he is a great man ”, declared the director to El País.

As the film’s producer, Hanks was consulted on the director’s choice. “Another option would have been Steven Spielberg, who would have had a subjective look. But Steven was too busy, and many other directors were unavailable. You can choose the director you want and wait, but that’s not the way you work in this industry. Paul got involved and we got to work right away. “

The most difficult thing for the actor was finding his young co-star. I was looking for a “professional” actress who had made several movies at a young age. “This movie could not have been made without an actress like her. She is 11 years old, speaks two languages ​​and was perfect for the role ”.