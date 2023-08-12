Tom Hanks now writes. And he has written a novel, Another great masterpiece of cinema (Roca Editorial, translation by Librada Piñero), which comes after a previous collection of short stories, Singular types: some stories (2017). And what is the two-time Oscar winner going to talk about? Well, from Hollywood, from filming and the shady times that the film industry suffers. Of the America in which Hanks seems to feel more alone every day and, therefore, becomes an phantom that is far from reality: a multi-ethnic United States, capable of reciprocating hard work and talent with promotions and decent salaries. The best that can be said about Hanks’s novel is that it oozes Hanks from all four sides and that it’s smoothly written. And that’s what weighs down the book: Hanks hasn’t written a satire, but he believes in his work and, as if he were a prestigious director, the final cut has been reserved.

Throughout his career, Hanks has been dogged by the label of being the new-age James Stewart. Something cheesy and soft, although with moments of firmness when the moment requires it. In person he is a charming guy, back from many things (including a bad covid that he suffered with his wife, also an actress Rita Wilson, after filming in Australia Elvis), with an enormous capacity to laugh at himself. Yet his spirit and his novel read like Norman Rockwell’s drawings of a blessed America: faded, reviled, with dark sides but, in his heart, pure and eternal. In Another great masterpiece of cinema, For which it is difficult to enter into the matter due to its structure of Russian dolls, the country becomes yet another character, a nation that emerged from the best dreams of the Democrats: with its mixture of ethnic groups, its commitment to gender equality, the reward to the effort, the forgiveness of society’s straying children who return home as good prodigals, and the triumph of quality films and acting actors (not only those with chiseled muscles). What for Hanks is a beautiful place to live, to others it will seem like a pipe dream.

Another great masterpiece of cinema It begins with a journalist explaining that he is the author of the work, which already begins by projecting phrases from Hanks’ thoughts into his words: “I don’t hate any movie. Movies are too hard to make to justify hate, even when they’re flops” or: “Journalists, the slackers, always try to explain how movies are made, like there’s a proprietary formula, or procedures that can be listed as the flight plan for a round trip to the Moon […]. If they saw how we orphans of the cinema do our job, they would be bored like fools and they would be very disappointed.

Tom Hanks, on the set of ‘An Extraordinary Friend’.

And from there he jumps to 1947, to the happy childhood in an exemplary family of a boy from Lone Butte (California) —excessively similar to Concord, the author’s hometown, both places with great Hispanic influence—, which he receives by surprise the visit of his maternal uncle, emotionally destroyed, since he saw and caused too many misfortunes in World War II. Fast forward to 1971. That kid, now in his twenties and in the middle of the Vietnam War, returns to his childhood comics from warlike feats to draw a political-satirical comic brimming with the pain of his relative and the hell he suffered, starring Firefall, a flamethrower operating soldier who jumps from conflict to war supporting US troops, without mercy for the enemy. And that work the legend of firefall, It will be the basis for the superhero film directed by Bill Johnson —a transcript of Steven Spielberg—, a filmmaker so perfect that he is an author and box office hit without contradictions. Hanks continues to project reflections on him. “Making movies is solving more problems than you cause,” he says. “I make films because no other work satisfies my desire to capture an unspoken truth,” the director releases in a motivational talk before the filming in 2020 of Knightshade: Firefall’s lathe. At another time, the writer spends lines and lines describing typewriters (the actor collects them), weighing down the emotional progress of the plot.

Of course, there are bad guys in the novel, hateful star actors. However, Another great masterpiece of cinema is written in the style Forrest Gump: the good ones are good, and the bad ones are bad; good-hearted wayward boys will reform and kind, industrious people will prosper. Good triumphs. Even if it is in a filming of just 53 days of a Hollywood blockbuster in which a conceited star is fired two days after starting out. In promoting the novel, Hanks confessed on the BBC: “Not everyone is at their best on a day of shooting. I’ve had a really hard time trying to be a professional when my life was falling apart and the job required me to be funny and charming, which I just didn’t feel like.” AND in a CBS program revealed that some of the bullshit narrated, like wearing sunglasses to give truth to a character that the star embodies, come from his own experience, bursting a filming in those complicated times.

The actor has been writing all his life, he has signed several scripts, and with this novel he began in 2018: “I wrote it between movies and wherever I was: on planes, at home, on vacation, in hotel rooms, during the weekends that I rested on filming.” Like a love song to his Hollywood, to his United States, to the one that Norman Rockwell would draw in 2023. Reality, stubborn with his strikes in the industry, with the manipulation of QAnon and systemic racism, is contrary to him .

