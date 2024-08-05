Mexico City.– Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Los Angeles home was burglarized a few weeks ago after a group of thieves managed to break in in broad daylight.

According to TMZ, the robbery occurred a few weeks ago when the couple’s residence was invaded by thieves, who broke the windows of a guest house that is part of the property.

The exact date and value of the items taken in the robbery are unknown, however, the American media reported that the events took place during the day and that despite the fact that the residence’s alarms were activated, the thieves were able to escape. Fortunately, the thieves were unable to access the main house.

The robbery also occurred while the couple was outside the United States and is under police investigation because it could be a criminal group dedicated to burglary in Los Angeles homes.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are the latest celebrities to be targeted by criminals, following the record of other robberies in the homes of famous people such as that of actor Marlon Wayans and the case of Sarah Hyland.