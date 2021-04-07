Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who were the first celebrities to announce their contagion with the new coronavirus, told an international media how they are going through the pandemic and revealed that they are still waiting to receive the vaccine.

In conversation with Today, the wife of the renowned actor assured that she feels very sensitive about the current situation in the world due to the spread of the disease. “It has been something very emotional,” he said.

In the same way, he said that they have to wait yet to be inoculated because they are not within the age range and that they will wait their turn properly: “For the first time in my life I heard that they told me: ‘They are not old enough ‘. But we are on the line because there are many people who are being vaccinated and they will open a new group soon ”.

The singer and actress was quite optimistic about her health and that of Tom Hanks. “When we discovered that we had generated antibodies it was extraordinary because we knew that we had some protection; that’s why the vaccine is helping people, “he added.

In the same way, he made reference to the various reunions that have been taking place in recent months: “Witness hugs that take place after a year, grandparents hugging their grandchildren, people hugging their parents … . There is nothing like that. It’s a gift”.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson confirmed contagion of COVID-19

The Hollywood star revealed through social media that he tested positive for the coronavirus along with his wife Rita Wilson. As they indicated, the contagion would have taken place on their arrival in Australia for the recording of a movie.

Through a statement released on March 11, 2020, Tom Hanks reported her symptoms. “We feel a little tired, like we have chills and body aches. Slight fevers too ”.

On March 11, Tom Hanks revealed that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

