Over the last few hours, Tom Ellis welcomed her fourth daughter, named Dolly. The acclaimed actor shared the happy news of the birth via his social media accounts. This is the fourth time he becomes a father and he himself wanted to share this joy with his online followers. Let’s find out all the details together.

L’announcement of Dolly’s birth came directly from Tom Ellis’ social profiles, accompanied by a photo of the newborn. The famous actor already has three children from previous relationships with two different women. Since 2019 he has been married to the screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimerand the couple announced the joyful birth of the little girl with a photo published on their respective Instagram profiles.

In the message that accompanies the post in question, they expressed their opinion happiness for the arrival of the little girl, sharing this special moment with their fans. These were the words written to accompany the caption:

Our daughter Dolly was born on November 8th and within five hours of being alive, she single-handedly ended the SAG strike. We love her. A huge thank you to our amazing surrogate mother.

As previously mentioned Tom Ellis is already a parent of three children: he had the first two with his first wife Tamzin Outhwaite, who are called Florence and Marnie and are 15 and 11 years old respectively. Instead, a la firstborn It’s Nora, she’s 18 years old.

Tom Ellis: the love story with Meaghan Oppenheimer

After seven years of relationship, Tom Ellis and Meaghan Oppenheimer celebrated theirs link with the wedding on June 1, 2019. Tom, of Welsh origins, is also known for his portrayal of the character Gary Preston in the popular BBC sitcom, Miranda, from 2009 to 2015. Their love story has grown over the years, culminating in the important step of the wedding, consolidating their bond and mutual commitment.