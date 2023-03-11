Tom Egbers has also shown transgressive and intimidating behavior at the editorial office of NOS Sport. The Volkskrant writes about ‘multiple situations’ towards women in the editorial office. Egbers is mentioned as part of a group of well-known presenters, commentators and reporters who would consider themselves untouchable and who are structurally held over their heads.

The Volkskrant held talks with 32 employees about transgressive behavior in the workplace in recent months. This resulted in a picture in which, among others, a number of iconic people, including presenters, commentators and reporters, consider themselves untouchable and are structurally held over their heads. The editors-in-chief would not have been sufficiently aware of how toxic the working atmosphere was. Egbers is one of the names that came up in the investigation. So would the figurehead of Studio Sports (then 48, now 65 years) made advances to a 22-year-old intern in 2005. He would have repeatedly said that he likes her. He also sent several text messages and emails. He also sometimes called her in the middle of the night. In the end, the woman, who continued to work at NOS Sport after her internship, fell for his advances, writes de Volkskrant. The two kiss several times. In 2009, the woman reported this to the editor-in-chief. In the late summer of 2008, when the affair had already ended, the woman says she was approached by Egbers’ wife, Janke Dekker. Dekker – now associated with the Mores hotline, a foundation for undesirable behavior in the television sector, among others – had gotten wind of the affair.

Escalation

In that conversation, the employee admits to Dekker what happened. Then the situation escalates. Egbers repeatedly bullies her in front of colleagues, calling her “the axis of evil,” as well as “the poison” and “serpent,” among other things. Two other employees also say that Egbers makes a gesture towards her in which he pretends to cut someone’s throat. In addition, he would tell colleagues not to work with her anymore. According to the woman, Egbers also harassed her outside the workplace. The Volkskrant also has an email from a NOS colleague to the woman stating that Egbers has often been guilty of transgressive behavior towards women in the editorial office. Eventually, the woman informs the editors-in-chief about the incidents. He promises to talk to Egbers and advises her to go to the police if he continues. According to her, the conversation with Egbers yields nothing: the bullying continues. After a year, the woman leaves NOS Sport. See also Police arrest third suspect involved in deaths in Amazonas

Response NOS:

The NOS does not want to respond to the allegations against Tom Egbers. In general, a spokesperson states that the broadcaster with all NOS employees working in the Volkskrantarticle are mentioned in conversation. Earlier this week, broadcaster Gerard Timmer said that no one has been suspended. According to him, personnel consequences can only follow after a fact-finding investigation has taken place. That hasn’t happened yet. In recent months, NOS has inventoried the small hundred reports of transgressive behavior and the hard culture in the workplace, but did not hear both sides. Or Egbers tomorrow night as usual Studio Sports presents is not yet clear, according to the NOS.

The broadcaster says it is ‘ashamed of the experiences’ that it reads de Volkskrant. “To everyone who has been through this, we once again offer our sincerest apologies.”

Regret

Egbers says in a response that he himself reported the affair with the woman to the editors-in-chief and management. He regrets the affair. “I deeply regret our relationship as such now, many years later,” he told the newspaper. “Because of the grief I have caused in my private life. The fact that she was in her twenties at the time and I was in my forties, looking back after all these years, also counts heavily for me.” The NOS presenter ‘regrets’ that he has taken the private situation to the workplace. “Fifteen years later I say: I shouldn’t have done that.” According to employees, the incident is the reason why no abuses have been reported to the Mores hotline in the past period. Employees do not feel safe and do not believe that their complaints will be handled independently. Dekker could not be reached for comment on Friday, and previously refused to talk to de Volkskrant. Through her lawyer Richard Korver, Dekker informs that newspaper that she doubts whether the journalists ‘operate openly and objectively’. Korver does say that Dekker welcomes the fact that ‘a diseased culture/climate within a media company is being denounced’.

Egbers with his wife Janke Dekker © Brunopress

Earlier today she announced that she would temporarily step down as chairman of the hotline, but this would have nothing to do with the abuses at the NOS or her husband (see box below). See also They reject the use of 'robot dogs' on the Mexican border

Marghadi

Former presenter Aïcha Marghadi also tells her story in the article. When she asks editor-in-chief Maarten Nooter for a mentor, and says she has Tom Egbers in mind, he warns her. Egbers had ‘difficulty with beautiful women’. ,,He said that Tom had had problems at the editorial office in the past. He didn’t go into details, but he was firm. This was not going to happen,” says Marghadi in the piece. This site had contact with her earlier Friday, but she does not want to give any further explanation.

Marghadi also says that during her period at NOS she was bullied on a large scale on the editorial floor and knocks in vain at the editors-in-chief. She said she was berated for her background and ridiculed for her limited knowledge. Virtually no one did anything to protect her, she said. She also talks about her experiences with former colleague Jack van Gelder who makes inappropriate comments. For example, he invites her into his bath. Van Gelder himself calls this a ‘misplaced joke’.

Nooter, who is one of the four-member editor-in-chief of NOS Sport who has been there for seventeen years, responds. “We also find it painful that she experienced this in this way with regard to Aïcha Marghadi, the sports presenter who is frequently mentioned in the article. At the time we tried to guide her and help where we could. I don’t recognize myself in the examples she mentioned. It is sad that she experienced this this way.”

Abuses

The NOS started an internal investigation into transgressive behavior in December. According to insiders, ‘dozens of reports’ surfaced about alleged abuses at the sports editors, which were inventoried by an external confidential adviser. These included reports of bullying, (sexual) intimidation, discrimination, verbal aggression and integrity issues over a period of more than twenty years.

The report of the external confidential adviser states that the reporters believe that the management at NOS Sport has not done enough with signals of transgressive behaviour.

The editor-in-chief of NOS Sport announced on Thursday that it would resign in due course, and an additional investigation into the dozens of reports will follow. Broadcasting boss Gerard Timmer says he is ‘deeply touched’ and has apologized for the abuses.

Mary deVries

See also Heavy shelling of Gorlovka resumed Journalist and former professional cyclist Marijn de Vries (44) also reported inappropriate behavior by an employee of NOS Sport about six years ago. Nothing was done with that report, she writes in her column for it on Friday NRC. She reported the same incident again a year ago, but nothing happened then either. “It damaged my career, but mostly me as a person. It was eating me up inside.”

The NOS says in a response to De Vries’ column that there was contact with her last year. “And we recognize that we didn’t do things right and didn’t pay enough attention to what she experienced in 2016,” a spokesman said. “Her column once again makes it clear how much impact this has had on her. And that’s painful.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

‘Dekker returns as chairman’

Earlier today, before the publication of the Volkskrantarticle, informed the Mores foundation that Janke Dekker is intended to return in April as chairman and face of the reporting center for undesirable behavior in the cultural and creative sector. Board member Amber de Vente reports this on Friday. De Vente temporarily took over Dekker’s duties in March. “Everyone at Mores has different regular activities, which sometimes clashes in terms of time with the commitment to Mores,” says De Vente. The hotline previously stated that Dekker’s decision is ‘absolutely unrelated’ to the investigation into transgressive behavior at NOS Sports. Dekker is married to Tom Egbers, who has been a presenter for years NOS Sports. In January, Dekker said on NPO Radio 1 that she would resign immediately if there were reports about herself or family members. “The reputation of the hotline always comes first. There may also be complaints about myself. If it is only one that comes out, then I will be called to account and I will resign.” Janke Dekker and Mores could not be reached for comment on Friday evening.