Tom Dumoulin trains on Colombian roads

Tom Dumoulin, Dutch cyclist.
Tom Dumoulin, Dutch cyclist.
The Dutch cyclist prepares for the Giro d’Italia.
January 25, 2022, 04:48 PM
the dutch cyclist Tom Dumoulin, from the register of Jumbo Visma, carried out his first training sessions on the highways of Antioquia.
Two weeks ago, the page www.wielerflits.nl stated that Dumoulin received good comments about the training that other riders who have been in Colombia have done and decided to come.
It may interest you: (Egan Bernal has already woken up: new news about his health)
“Tom Dumoulin will do an altitude internship in Colombia in the run-up to the new season. In the vicinity of Medellin, the Limburgese will prepare for the first race of 2022, the UAE Tour, together with his partner Koen Bouwman,” the publication warned.
Annemiek van Vleuten, who plays for Movistar, has been in Colombia in recent seasons and, apparently, has recommended the site, ideal for practices at height.
Similarly, it has served that riders like Chris Froome, Julian Alaphulippe, Bob Jungels, among others, have spoken well of this region to train.
The Dutch of @JumboVismaRoad, Tom Dumoulin, is already rolling on Antioquia soil. He is seen carrying the bike on the side of the berm. Best wishes on your stay on earth 🇨🇴pic.twitter.com/342W7PczEf
– Camilo Uribe (of the good ones) (@camilo_uribe07) January 25, 2022
It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: 72 crucial hours for his future)
.
