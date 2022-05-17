After Sunday’s ride, López put on the fine cloth for throwing a water bottle to Sam Oomen, Dumoulin’s teammate. Trek-Segafredo’s Spanish rosette wearer had nearly fallen when he tapped Oomen’s rear wheel and, on a whim, had thrown a water bottle at Oomen’s head.

“I want to apologize to Sam Oomen,” said López immediately after Sunday’s stage. ,,He tried to push me out and I freaked out for a while. Then I threw a water bottle at him, I want to apologize for that.”

In the end, the incident was settled amicably and López and Oomen reconciled to the extent that there was already an argument. Still, Dumoulin couldn’t resist going back and pretending in front of the camera that he was taking revenge by throwing a water bottle at López. Of course it was accompanied by a big smile.

The tenth stage of the Giro is currently underway. The final can be followed in a live blog here.