the dutch Tom Dumoulin, winner of the Giro d’Italia in 2017 and time trial world champion the same year, announced on Monday his retirement “with immediate effect.”

I have decided to leave professional cycling with immediate effect (…) The warehouse is empty,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

final goodbye

Dumoulin, 31, had announced at the beginning of June that he would end his activity of professional cycling racer at the end of the season, and was “impatient” to participate in the World Championships next month in Australia. He finally chose to speed up the course of things.

Time trial specialist, great roller, comfortable in the mountains, the Jumbo-Visma runner, silver medal in time trial at the Tokyo Olympics, He had already made a parenthesis in his professional career at the beginning of the year 2021.

A few months later, he returned to the platoon and won silver at the Olympic event, just as he had achieved five years before in the same discipline at the Rio Games. This year had not been up to date with his record.

In the Giro d’Italia he left on stage 14 far from the fight for the general classification. And it did not figure in the Jumbo’s cash for the Tour de France.

Dumoulin turned professional in 2013 on the Argos team, later named Giant. and then Sunweb (today DSM), before joining the most powerful Dutch team, the Jumbo, in 2020.

Second in the 2018 Tour de France behind Welshman Geraint Thomas, He has three stage victories in the ‘Grande Boucle’, two of them against the clock.

