Paris 2024 Olympics, British Tom Daley knits while watching the races

During the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics, British diver Tom Daley had the honour of parading as the flag bearer for the United Kingdom. But Daley, thirty-year-old and multiple Olympic champion in the 10-meter platform, He is not only known for his sporting successes but also for his extraordinary passion for crochet.

As reported by Fanpage, already at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where he won the gold medal in the synchronized race with Matty Lee, Daley had captured the attention of the public who had seen him immortalized in the stands while making knitted objects and accessories during the races. Thanks to this hobby, theathlete decided to launch her own handmade accessories brand, “Made With Love,” which quickly went viral on social media.

This time, for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Daley has created a special cardigan to celebrate his fifth Olympic participation: a garment decorated with the British flag and the Five Olympic Rings, accompanied by the words “Team GB”. Furthermore, during the diving competitions, Daley was also spotted in the stands, busy completing a hand-knitted jumper in the colours of the Union Jack, emblazoned with the word ‘Daley’.