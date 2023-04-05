Little Phoenix Rose is the second son of Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black.

Tom Daley he became a dad for the second time. The British diver, married since 2017 to director and producer Dustin Lance Black, with whom he had been a couple since 2013, announced today on Instagram the birth of the little boy Phoenix Rose Black Daleywhich happened a few days ago.

“Our family has grown over the past week as we welcomed the world to Phoenix on March 28, 2023. It’s just perfect and Robbie is a loving big brother,” wrote the Olympic champion in the text that accompanied the two shots shared on Instagram, one in which the 28-year-old is seen holding the newcomer in his arms and one in which show the whole familywith her husband and baby Robert Rayborn in 2018 thanks to surrogacy.

If in 2018 Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black, 48, had revealed to the world the arrival of their first child a few months before the birth, for the second child the couple preferred maintain maximum confidentiality until the announcement of today, with little Phoenix already in the arms of his parents.

The 28-year-old, two-time world champion in the 10-meter platform, did not provide any other details on the conception of the second child – according to Robert Ray, the couple had preferred to resort to surrogacy in the United States and not in the United Kingdom, where he has lived for years now – but he revealed a little anecdote that those who follow him on Instagram could already imagine: the cardigan in which the little Phoenix Rose is wrapped in the two shots was handmade by Daley himself, always Passionate about knitting and crochet.