Page Six: Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri has dropped her father’s last name

The daughter of American actor Tom Cruise and his ex-wife Katie Holmes, Suri has decided to abandon her father’s surname. This is reported by Page Six.

On Friday, June 21, the girl celebrated her graduation from school and receiving her diploma with her mother. The actor was not present at the event. The publication noted that she was listed as Suri Noel in the graduation ceremony brochure.

Earlier, Tom Cruise’s daughter decided to refuse to communicate with the artist after coming of age.

Cruise and Holmes were married from 2006 to 2012. After the divorce, the actress received sole custody of the child, and her ex-husband received the right to visit his daughter. It is known that Suri’s communication with her father was opposed by her mother, who was wary of Cruise’s interest in Scientology. In recent years, the actor has had virtually no contact with his daughter.