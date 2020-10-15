Popular Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is shooting ‘Mission Impossible 7’ these days. This shooting is taking place in Italy. Some pictures and videos during the shooting are becoming quite viral on social media. After watching these videos and photos, the fans of Tom Cruise are excited about this action-packed film. Mission Impossible is also popular for its superb cars and bikes action and stunts.

Fans are also excited about which Tom Cruise bikes or cars to use. In the film, Tom Cruise himself performs action and stunts with cars and bikes. Now many pictures and videos of Tom Cruise are becoming viral, in which he is seen shooting a stunt scene of a bike. You will be surprised to know this bike is made in India.

Look here Tom Cruise riding a bike

Bikes are manufactured in India

Tom Cruise was seen driving a BMW G310 GS while shooting in Italy. Let us know, G310 GS is manufactured on TVS plant in Hosur for India and other international markets. This bike made in India, BMW G310GS is exported in many countries. Let me tell you that during the bike stunt at the beginning of the outbreak of Corona virus epidemic, Tom Cruise had an accident, due to which ‘Mission Impossible 7’ shooting had to be stopped.

See Piyush Goyal’s tweet here

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also shared a news by Tom Cruise about doing dangerous stunts through the Make in India bike. He shared the news and wrote, “Make in India is making Mission Impossible a Mission Possible. Watch Tom Cruise riding a bike made in India in his next film.”

