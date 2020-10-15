Tom Cruise is currently shooting for the 7th installment of the ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise. Fans are already very excited about this action-packed film and are eager to know which cars and bikes will be used in the film this time. This is also because in the ‘Mission Impossible’ series, there are always tremendous chase sequences and bike stunts. Now the thing that is getting the most exposure in the new series (MI7) is to do more of Tom Cruise’s own stunts instead of body double.

When Tom was seen driving a bike made in India

It has now been learned that the American actor will be seen riding the Made in India bike in the film. He was recently seen driving a BMW G 310 GS during a shoot in Italy. Let me tell you, the G 310 GS is a manufacture for TVS plant located in Hosur for India and other international markets.

Tweet of Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also shared this news on his Twitter account. He wrote, ‘Make in India is making Mission Impossible a Mission Possible. Watch Tom Cruise ride his bike made in India in his next film.

The italian police usesThe model that Tom is seen using in the MI7 is used by the Italian police as a patrolling vehicle. It has a different color scheme, alert lights and side panniers.

The company launched the BS6 model

Let me tell you, Tom is seen running the BS4 model of the G 310 GS in the film, whereas recently the German motorcycle maker has launched the BS6 model in India. In the new avatar, this bike comes with new LED headlamp clusters. It is present in new color options. It has a 313cc liquid cool engine that generates 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque.