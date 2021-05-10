American actor Tom Cruise turned down Golden Globe awards after accusing the film awards of racism and harassment, writes Super.

Amid the scandal, the actor returned his awards for Best Male Actor in Jerry Maguire and Born on July 4th, as well as a statuette for a supporting role in Magnolia.

Previously, the organizers of the film award were criticized by actress Scarlett Johansson and actor Mark Ruffalo, as well as streaming services Netflix and Amazon, which have already withdrawn all their films from nominations for the award.

The scandal began with an investigation into the financial schemes of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which awards the awards. The authors of the investigation pointed to the racism of the association: among its 87 members, there is not a single black one. The organizers promised to correct this omission and make the necessary changes both in the organization itself and in the industry as a whole.

In February, the American Golden Globe Film Awards were convicted of corruption. In the summer of 2020, Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa filed a lawsuit against the jury of the event, as they did not accept her into the organization. Flaa said there is a “cult of corruption” flourishing within the HFPA and noted that the association accepts “thousands of dollars in rewards” from studios and celebrities who subsequently receive Golden Globes.