For some time the fans have been asking that Tom Cruise participate in some way in the movies of the universe of Marvel, since he is one of the action heroes who keeps constantly coming up with projects. There was even a rumor in which it was thought that he would make a cameo in the last tape of Dr Strange, this as an alternate version of Hombre de Hierro.

There was also a comment that spoke about the first cast of this character, and in which he was the first option before his own. Robert Downey Jr. Doubts about this were finally cleared up recently, since the media Phase Zero has asked him about it. And she comments that she hasn’t even come close to passing, well Downey he is the only actor who could bring the hero to life.

After confirming that he was never considered for the role and commenting that Downey is perfect for the role, a new question was asked about whether he would like to participate in the mcu. Mentioning that it is not under his control, and if so, it will depend on what he can contribute, learn and how that would be reflected in a character from said universe.

The latest movie Marvel is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Editor’s note: It would be interesting to see Tom Cruise as a character from this universe, although currently the most popular roster is fully booked. But they always make faces that later become popular.