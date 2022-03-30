Paramount has released the new movie trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel starring Tom Cruise to the 1986 film Top Gun: Raging Aces.

With a production cost of US$ 152 million (R$ 726 million), the feature film was scheduled to hit theaters in July 2020, but suffered five delays due to the pandemic and now has the 26th of May as its release date of.

+ Drivers and app delivery people call for strike this Tuesday (29)

Tom Cruise returns to the role of Pete “Maverick” Mitchel, now taking on the position of instructor for a group of US Navy pilots, with many scenes recorded with him aboard fighter jets.

The already veteran Hollywood actor would have pocketed $ 13 million in this sequel, according to information from the website Variety, which says that his earnings should increase as he also has a share in the box office gross for the film around the world.

In the trailer, it is noted that the then rebel pilot Maverick ends up becoming an also insubordinate instructor. And since the film could not lack a dramatic load, among the students of its first class is the young Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw. He is the son of Officer Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, a friend of Maverick’s who died in the 1986 film.

Among the planes used in the film, three F/A-18 Super Hornet fighters were featured as the plane used by the character. All aircraft received the same livery in addition to the “Captain Pete Mitchell Maverick” name detail painted on the fuselage, as well as the marking of three downed Russian MIG planes, as shown in Top Gun: Indomitable Aces.

One of these aircraft has already been sent to the Blue Angels, the US Navy’s demonstration squadron, to be used in their exhibitions.

In addition to Cruise, the film’s cast includes Milles Teller, Manny Jacinto, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Lewis Pullman. Check out the trailer:

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat