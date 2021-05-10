The Golden Globes have made the most controversial headlines due to unethical and diversity complaints against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is charged with presenting the awards. Against this backdrop, Tom Cruise joins the campaign to reform its regulations.

According to Deadline, the American actor returned to the HFPA the three Golden Globe trophies he has won over the years. These were awarded to him for his performance in the films Jerry Maguire, Born on the 4th of July and Magnolia.

As it became known, the HFPA has a total of 86 members, but does not have any Afro-descendant journalists. This was not helped by the fact that one of the main members of the association called the Black Lives Matter demonstration “a Marxist and racist hate movement”.

Tom Cruise at an event for Jerry Maguire (1996). Photo: Kim Kulish / AFP via Getty Images

NBC made its position clear by denying the broadcast of the ceremony in 2022. After that, it was a matter of time for several Hollywood stars, such as Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo, to join the protest.

Before the drastic decision made by the American television network, Netflix, Warner Bros and more than 100 companies had joined the boycott against him to denounce the corrupt practices and lack of diversity of the association.