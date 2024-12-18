Hollywood star Tom Cruise, known for his roles in the ‘Mission Impossible’ saga or in the ‘Top Gun’ films, among many others, received this Tuesday the highest decoration that the United States Navy can grant to a civilian.

The Secretary of the Corps, Carlos Del Toro, has distinguished the American actor, who is also the 36th Honorary Naval Aviator of the US Navy, with the Distinguished Public Service Award (DPS) of his department for his “dedication to the Navy”, as can be read in a statement.

“Their efforts in the film industry have increased public awareness and appreciation for highly trained Navy personnel and the sacrifices they make while in uniform,” the Navy explains. He is also recognized for his “outstanding contributions to the Navy and Marine Corps.”

“It has been an honor to present Tom Cruise with the Defense Public Service Award for his decades of defending the Navy through many films,” said Secretary Del Toro. «His work has inspired generations to serve in our Navy and Marine Corps,” concluded Del Toro.









The Marine Corps thus recognizes a series of contributions by the interpreter from 1986 to 2023, in which it highlights that Cruise has spent “four decades as an unwavering advocate for the men, women and families of the Navy and the Marine Corps.

Influence on recruitment

“As a result of his work in film, recruitment of Navy pilots increased in the late 1980s and early 1990s,” explains the US Navy.

«I’m glad I could be a source of inspiration. for many of the sailors who serve today or who have served in the past,” Cruise thanked the military body. «The effort was not just mine, but that of the cast and crew I work with on all our shoots. They are the ones who really give life to my work,” he explained.

The US Navy claims that its film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ aroused nostalgia in the public and revived the interest of younger people in the Amrina. It was precisely the actor’s role in that film that made it possible for Cruise to be named an Honorary Naval Aviator.