“Top Gun” is one of the most iconic movies of the 80s. Directed by Tony Scott and starring a young Tom Cruise, it has been one of the most requested for a sequel over time, and you will finally see the light more than 30 years later. Since 1986, the year in which the original tape of “Top Gun”there are many things that have changed, such as the way of making movies.

But what has not changed is that the call “last great Hollywood superstar” He continues to do the stunts for his films himself, knowing that the public could leave the cinema disappointed if they don’t witness this. Therefore, for “Top Gun: Maverick”the actor pilots his own fighter plane, and has discarded the CGI technology to show the real distortion on his face.

“Top Gun: Maverick” will finally premiere on May 27. Photo: Paramount.

What is “Top Gun: Maverick” about?

After more than thirty years of service as one of the best aviators in the Navy, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) he’s where he belongs, as a brave test pilot and dodging the rank advancement that would ground him.

When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick meets Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), aka ‘Rooster’, his late friend’s son and Radar Intercept Officer Lieutenant Nick Bradshaw, aka ‘Goose’.

Facing an uncertain future and the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Who makes up the cast of “Top Gun: Maverick”?

Together with Tom, he returns Val Kilmer (at Cruise’s insistence) and join the big cast Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller and Ed Harris. Who will not appear in the film is Kelly McGillis, Cruise’s partner in the first part, who is rumored not to have received the call to repeat the character.

Tom Cruise is Pete “Maverick” Mitchell “Top Gun: Maverick.” Photo: Paramount/Total Film.

What else is known about “Top Gun: Maverick”?

This sequel is directed by Joseph Kosinskiwho already worked with Cruise on “Oblivion”, and counts on the script and executive production with the touch of Christopher McQuarrie, Tom’s adventure partner for the last few years. What’s more, Lady Gaga has written and performed the theme song, which incidentally does not appear in the recent new trailer.

Trailer 2 of “Top Gun: Maverick”