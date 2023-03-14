Daily Mirror: Tom Cruise preferred an evening at the Oscars igloo

Actor Tom Cruise decided to skip the 95th Academy Awards and instead chose to spend the evening in an igloo (the winter home of Canadian Eskimos). – approx. “Tapes. RU”). Writes about it Daily Mirror.

Despite the fact that the film with the participation of the actor “Top Gun: Maverick” was nominated for an award in the category “Best Film”, Cruise was absent from the event. According to the newspaper, Cruz knew that the picture would not win the award, so he decided to “keep doing what he does best.”

So, according to sources, the artist flew to the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, located in the Arctic Ocean, to shoot scenes for the eighth part of the film “Mission Impossible”. It is noted that the actor was joined by the director of the franchise, who is also the screenwriter of “Top Gun”, Christopher McQuarrie.

“Tom just knows how these things unfold – he would rather keep doing what he does best and make amazing films that millions want to see than sit in the audience cheering and smiling for the camera. He’s seen it all before,” the insider said. The Sun.

Earlier there were reports that Cruz was absent from the Oscars because of his unwillingness to see ex-wife Nicole Kidman.