New York.- No, it wasn’t a scene from Mission: Impossible. Tom Cruise, one of Hollywood’s most recognizable movie stars, rappelled down the Stade de France while HER played guitar, and the crowd of Olympic athletes went wild as Paris handed over to Los Angeles, host of the upcoming Summer Games. Cruise accepted the Olympic flag, shook a bunch of hands, hopped on a motorcycle and rode out of the stadium for pre-recorded footage.

It’s hard to imagine a more fitting blend of jaw-dropping Olympic athleticism and flashy Hollywood sensibility than that embodied by Cruise, who, at 62, still prefers to perform as many stunts as he can himself for the Mission: Impossible film series. At the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, ahead of the release of Top Gun: Maverick, he was asked about his penchant for performing death-defying feats, which he might reasonably be expected to delegate to a stunt double. “Nobody asked Gene Kelly, ‘Why do you dance?’” he joked.

Cruise’s carefully choreographed stunts (and selfies with the athletes) fit the vibe of this closing ceremony, not least because of the spectacle behind it. Details of exactly what was going to happen had been kept under wraps, though People reported that he had already filmed the segment in which he skydives up to the iconic Hollywood sign in March. No one knew until now what he was going to do live on television in Paris. But that’s Tom Cruise: He lives, and occasionally defies death, to give us a good time.