The Paris Olympics ended this Sunday (11.Sunday.2024). During the closing ceremony of the event, the American action movie star Tom Cruise, 62, – star of the Mission Impossible franchise – rappelled down from the roof of the Stade de France stadium and “took” away the Olympic flag.

He joined the mayor of the city of Los Angeles (USA), which will host the next edition in 2028, to participate in the symbolic “passing of the baton”. A pre-recorded sequence with cinematic effects shows the star leaving the stadium on a motorcycle and boarding a plane.

He then parachuted, carrying the Olympic flag in a backpack, and went to the Hollywood sign. There, he decorated the sign with the Olympic rings. The broadcast then featured performances by the band Red Hot Chili Peppers, singer Billie Eilish and rapper Snoop Dogg on a beach in Los Angeles.

This will be the second time that the “city of stars” will host the games. The first was in 1984. The biggest winner of the 2024 edition of the Olympics was the United States, which won 126 medals. China came in 2nd place with 91 and Japan in 3rd with 45. Brazil finished the event with 20 medals, occupying 20th place in the overall ranking.