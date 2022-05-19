Tom Cruise arrived at Cannes Film Festival to receive the Palme d’Or for his career and to premiere his film “Top Gun: Maverick” worldwide. The Hollywood star was awaited by hundreds of admirers near the Festival Palace and then declared in front of the “thousand journalists” who attended the Debussy room, according to La Vanguardia.

“For me it is a true honor and privilege to be here, in a movie theater after these two years that we have spent. Cinema is my passion and I make films to be seen on the big screen, I will never work for platforms”, said the actor who was previously flattered by the director of the festival, Thierry Frémaux, who has shown a position against streaming. “He is one of the few exclusively committed to cinema.”

The actor recalled that he was 19 years old when he wanted to travel to Los Angeles to start his career. “As a child he wanted to be an actor. I grew up watching movies by Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd. I had the need to live adventures and wrote my own characters. I never went to film school, but I grew up learning a lot on sets.”

Red carpet. Along with Jennifer Connelly. Photo: AFP

The winner of three Golden Globes was chosen in 1981 to act in “Taps, beyond honor”, along with Sean Penn. “I told myself that if I could work in movies forever after that movie, I would try to do my best every day. I learned a lot from that movie. We had five weeks of rehearsals and I was able to appreciate how important the work of each production department is: makeup, costumes, photography… I was interested in knowing how they worked in order to learn”.

In the conversation with the journalist Didier Allouch, Cruise, about to turn 60 on July 3, considers that “I am still exploring and learning. We all dream of something, my dream and my passion is cinema, I could always do it. I never take anything for granted and I offer the best of myself every day, ”he said, later pointing out that he makes films for the viewer. “I love the public and I make my films for them because, above all, I am a spectator.”

Cruise and his Palme d’Or. Photo: AFP

On his preference for doing action movies and filming stunts, he commented: “Nobody asked Gene Kelly why he danced and sang in movies. And I like to do things for myself, surprise the viewer. I think it is always better to try to do it, even if you fail, than not to do it, ”said the actor, who arrived in Cannes piloting his own helicopter.