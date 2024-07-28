Paris (dpa)

American star Tom Cruise, singer Ariana Grande, and actress Jessica Chastain attended the gymnastics competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The star of the “Mission Impossible” series was at the Percy Hall to watch American gymnast Simone Biles, winner of four Olympic gold medals, compete.

Tom Cruise is used to attending sporting events, and was a regular presence at this year’s Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Also present was the famous British content publisher and YouTuber Emma Chamberlain inside the hall to support the British gymnastics team.

Also present inside the hall was rap star Snoop Dogg, who helped carry the Olympic torch through the streets of Paris on Friday.