“Top Gun: Maverick” brings us back to Tom Cruise as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell for the belated sequel to the 1986 film “top gun”. The action-adventure film will hit theaters on May 27.

The 59-year-old actor shows that his age does not prevent him from being physically active and that he can still do the things he is passionate about, such as aviation. At the world premiere of the film that took place in San Diego, California, Cruise demonstrated his skills as a pilot, arriving in a helicopter and surprising his fans.

“Top Gun: Maverick” surprised critics with a special screening at CinemaCon 2022 and everything seems to indicate that the movie with Tom Cruise will please fans. Photo: Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise at the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick”

The protagonist of other action sagas such as “Mission Impossible” or “Jack Reacher” arrived at the premiere of the sequel to “top gun” piloting a plane that landed on the deck of the USS Midway in San Diego, California. The event took place on the afternoon of May 5 and more than one attendee was surprised to see the arrival of Tom Cruise and the producer aboard a helicopter.

What will “Top Gun: Maverick” be about?

The synopsis reads as follows: “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s finest aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the limits as a fearless test pilot and dodging the promotion that would land him in land”.