At his feet. The producer and star of Top Gun: Maverick shone at the Oscars luncheon. Hollywood surrendered to the actor and was the most beleaguered of the night.

Tom Cruise’s return to the Hollywood Academy nominations and the record of Steven Spielberg -Oscar candidate in six different decades- garnered attention at the Oscars luncheon, held this Monday in Beverly Hills.

Photos, hugs, pats on the back, handshakes… Cruise was the star of an event in which almost none of the great figures wanted to waste their moment of glory with the producer of Top Gun: Maverick, a work with which is a finalist again 24 years after his supporting role in Magnolia.

The actor is nominated this year as a producer for Top Gun: Maverick, in which he also stars, and the film is nominated for a best picture Oscar, Hollywood’s most prestigious award. “It has been incredible (…) I just want people to go to the theaters. But this is beautiful.” Cruise told AFP, pointing to the Beverly Hills ballroom, packed with Oscar nominees and Academy voters.

With best actress nominee Michelle Yeoh. Photo: AFP

Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Guillermo del Toro, Michelle Yeoh, Ricardo Darín, among others, passed through the arms of Cruise, who has not won any golden statuette so far.

However, the stellar moment came when Spielberg He entered the room and found himself directly with Cruise, which concentrated a whole shower of flashes from the photographers.

Actor and director, who worked together on films such as Minority Report (2002) or War of the Worlds (2005), they exchanged glances and talked for several minutes amidst laughter that silenced the rumors about an alleged bad professional relationship between them.

Next to the activist Malala Yousafzai. Photo: AFP

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, who attended as executive producer of Stranger at the Gatea short documentary about a veteran US Marine, also took photos with Tom Cruise.

“It’s surreal. I’ve seen it on screen and now I see it in person.” he told AFP after meeting Cruise.

Other well-known faces such as Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal, Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett or Ke Huy Quan were also present at the gala organized by the Academy, which takes place one month before each edition of the Oscars and which it serves to bring together the nominees of technical or lesser-known categories with the most reputable names in the industry.

“It was unacceptable”

The appointment represented the return to a great media event promoted by the institution after the scandal of the 94th delivery of these awards, in which Will Smith’s slap to comedian Chris Rock for a joke about his wife’s alopecia turned the world around world.

With Jerry Bruckheimer and Guillermo del Toro. Photo: AFP

Aware of this, the president of the Hollywood Academy, Janet Yangbased his speech to declare that the incident that occurred in 2022 was “something unacceptable.”

“What we experienced last year was something unacceptable. (…) This is a family and the values ​​of unity and solidarity between the industry and the spectators must prevail”sentenced.

In addition, he made mea culpa for the response given to the slap, reinforcing a position that the Hollywood Academy had already made clear weeks after the altercation.

Along with Jamie Lee Curtis. Photo: AFP

“Our response was not up to par, but it has been a turning point to act with greater transparency and responsibility,” he concluded. The 95th edition of the Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theater in The Angels next March 12.