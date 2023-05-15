Ubisoft presented with a trailer cinematic Operation Dread Factorthe second season of Year 8 of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siegewhich introduces among other things the new Operator Fenrir.

Waiting for news on the Rainbow Six film, which will be directed by Chad Stahelski, director of the John Wick saga, ubisoft therefore continues to support its online shooter to a great extent, in this case trying to mix the cards a bit in terms of equipment.

Fenrir in fact, he can use the frightening (literally) F-NATT Dread Mine, grenades loaded with a gas capable of unleashing panic among his opponents when they enter the field of action of the devices.

Available immediately for owners of the Premium Battle Passesthe new Rainbow Six: Siege Operator can be unlocked two weeks after the season launch, set for May 30, via Renown or R6 Credits.