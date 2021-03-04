When considering a game that is going to have strong post-launch support, many users trust that product. And if there is a company that is giving real lessons on how to manage this, it is Ubisoft. We have seen how their games, are more or less successful, maintain their support plans. This is the case of For Honor, The Crew 2 and some more, to which is added the confirmation that Ghost Recon Breakpoint will continue to receive content in 2021.
Through Twitter, the ghost recon account, has notified all his followers that they will not stop working on offering more content for the future. His last contribution was an update that included improvements to adapt to new hardware, offering a notable visual and frame rate improvement.
After that effort, it was to be expected that Ubisoft would have more plans to introduce more content. The change that Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint has undergone since it saw the light has been very great, and changes have to be made, even at the studio level. But once this problem has been solved and the content plan clarified, it is important to see that the project has not been abandoned and that they will move forward. For this, it is important to make it clear and for this this statement confirming that Ghost Recon Breakpoint will continue to receive content in 2021.
The main problem is that not much information is detailed about what they will raise, but everything indicates that they want to renew it to make it more attractive and guarantee a fabulous experience of cooperative action to all the users who trusted them. Hopefully they will do more events, as they have been doing in their latest updates. They introduced very interesting crossovers, like the one with Splinter Cell, and who knows if they can resort to other crossovers that they already took advantage of in previous Ghost Recon.
Ghost Recon Breakpoint will continue to receive content in 2021, being a game that you can find available in the Xbox, Playstation, Google Stadia and PC catalogs.
