Tom Brady, the record man in the NFL, will return to a Super Bowl on Sunday to hunt for his seventh ring and to extend a legendary career in which, at 43, he continues to win his particular battle against time.

Member of the Most Laureate Club of American Team Sports, Brady rubs shoulders with titans like Bill Russell or Joe DiMaggio and is excited to surpass the six NBA rings that he achieved on Sunday Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls.

“Michael is one of my sports idols. I think it’s incredible (but) for me it’s about being part of a lot of great teams, ”said Brady on Monday, who will play his first Super Bowl in a Los Angeles uniform. Tampa Bay Buccanneers, after two decades commanding the New England Patriots.

Born in 1977 in San Mateo (California), Brady practiced other sports during his time at the Junipero Serra High School and was ‘drafted’ by the Montreal Expo baseball team, then a member of the Major Leagues. He finally decided his career towards American football but, when he knocked on the door of the NFL, his physique and low speed of legs did not attract the attention of the teams, so had to see how 198 other players were chosen before him in the 2000 draft. “I’m the best decision this franchise has ever made,” young Brady told Patriots owner Robert Kraft, already showing the self-confidence and iron mindset that would propel you through every challenge.

After witnessing his first season off the bench, Brady took over the starting job in 2001 with a serious injury to Drew Bledsoe. From the command post, the unknown quarterback led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl title that same 2001, when Patrick Mahomes, leader of the Kansas City Chiefs, rival of the Buccaneers on Sunday, was a child of six years.

Overwhelming brands



This success inaugurated the Patriots dynasty, always under the manager’s command Bill Belichick, his great mentor, in which Brady was reaching astonishing marks in the most popular sport in the United States.

With Sunday’s ten Super Bowl appearances, spanning three decades and four U.S. presidencies, Brady will have played 48% of the finals played since his arrival in the NFL and 18% of the 55 editions in total in history.

His personal figures exceed those of practically the 32 franchises in the NFL since only one of them, the Patriots, have more participation in the Super Bowl (eleven) than the ‘quarterback’ and only this team and the Pittsburgh Steelers match him by now in titles.

In the individual awards section, has in its windows three MVPs (Most Valuable Player) of the NFL season (2007, 2010 and 2017) and another four from the Super Bowl (2001, 2003, 2014 and 2016 campaigns).

Sunday’s final will have a special flavor for Brady for being the first in the uniform of the ‘Bucs’, the team for which he surprisingly bet last March upon his departure from New England. Less than a year after that questionable step, the Californian has already left those who believed that his march to Florida was a golden retreat speechless and that, at his age, he would never succeed far from Belichick.

In top shape



I’m “excited, humbled and hungry,” Brady warned as he signed his new contract. On that date, the Buccaneers had been out of the NFL playoffs for thirteen years – the second worst streak after the Cleveland Browns – and owned only one championship (2002).

Installed in Tampa with his wife, the Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen, and the couple’s two sons, Brady immediately began working on connections with his new partners, especially with the receiving corps (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller). To get around the training restrictions due to the coronavirus, Brady did not hesitate to call his teammates to practices outside the ‘Bucs’ facilities.

Tampa concluded the regular season in second place in the South Division of the National Conference, but Brady showed signs of being in good shape by achieving his third-highest touchdowns mark in a season (40).

When the playoffs arrived, and surrounded by one of the best defenses in the league, the quarterback combined the power and precision of his arm with his unrivaled experience to lead Tampa to the Super Bowl against all odds.

The Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs will be exceptional for many reasons, one of them that Tampa will be the first team to play it in their own stadiumBut not because Brady wants to make it his farewell. With one more year of contract with the ‘Bucs’, he resists retirement and does not rule out continuing to battle against his rivals and against his own limits beyond 45 years.