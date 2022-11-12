Tom Brady vs Geno Smith



The duel of two unequal quarterbacks



Tom Brady after a game with the Buccaneers in Carolina.

Munich The careers of Tom Brady and Geno Smith could not have been more different. In Munich, where the quarterbacks meet in the duel between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they now meet on an equal footing.







Geno Smith put on the green cap with the New York Jets logo and casually waved his hand towards the audience when, to great applause, he walked down the stage of the NFL draft in the spring of 2013, in which the college players are distributed among the teams willen, entered. He had been picked by the Jets in the second round – and in him many hopes were pinned.

It was completely different with Tom Brady in 2000. He was picked by the New England Patriots in the sixth round. In this penultimate round there is no stage and no audience. He was initially intended as a substitute. After all, the words of ESPN’s TV hosts at the time were quite kind when it was announced that Brady would be joining the Patriots.

The careers of the two then took a opposite course to what the draft had in store for them. While Smith could not bring the Jets the hoped-for success and at some point was only on the bench with several teams, Brady developed into the most successful player in NFL history, winning the Super Bowl seven times and setting record after record.







When the two meet on Sunday in Munich’s Allianz Arena with their current teams, the Seattle Seahawks (Smith) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Brady) and play the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany, times have changed again.



Geno Smith celebrates after the Seahawks win in Arizona.

A new era has dawned in Seattle this year. Russell Wilson, the face of the team for years, wasde handed over to Denver after a rather complicated relationship. From now on, Smith, most recently Wilson’s substitute, should take over the scepter as quarterback, which is by far the most important position. The decision was greeted with a lot of scepticism. At first. After nine games, Smith is one of the top playmakers in the league and October’s Offensive Player of the Month. He’s even in the running for the NFL’s MVP for the season.

A title that Brady has already won three times. There are no major dents in his career like Smith’s, who was demoted after almost two seasons in New York and has only been a regular again since this year. Brady benefited from an injury to Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe in his sophomore season, in 2001, and has not relinquished his post since. In 2020 he moved to Tampa Bay and won the Super Bowl straight away. 2022 then the resignation. A few weeks later the resignation of the resignation. “I realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands‘ he wrote in March. He still has “unfinished business”.



This can actually only mean an eighth Super Bowl trophy. The Buccaneers also went into the season as favorites to win the title. They’re currently leading their division and would make the playoffs as of today, but four wins and five losses isn’t what Brady or the team aspires to. Above all, the offensive around the 45-year-old champion has big problems this year.

You would have expected that from the Seahawks. After all, Smith was almost exclusively on the bench for six years prior to this season. The question that now arises is: Can a quarterback get better without game practice? Obviously yes. Smith works, prepares meticulously, and he didn’t stop doing that even as a substitute. He also has a lot of experience now, albeit not as much on the field: the 32-year-old has played 54 games in his career compared to Brady’s 327. But Smith now knows how things are going. And he’s on a team whose offense coordinator, Shane Waldron, has put together an attack that’s difficult for opposing teams to decipher and defend. Smith executes it excellently. “What a great story for the kid,” Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said recently of Smith. “He just stuck with it and got through it. Now he enjoys all the fun.”



Also something that separates Smith and Brady: While one has nothing to lose and simply takes the second chance he was given, the resignation of the other’s resignation now seems like a mistake. Things aren’t going well with the Buccaneers and her marriage to model Gisele Bundchen is on the brink, with her quick return to the NFL stage said to have played a role. Smith is having the time of his life right now, while Brady needs that success more desperately than ever. Also on Sunday.

Because the duel between the Seahawks and the Buccaneers is also not insignificant for the play-offs. Both are playing for one of the seven tickets in the National Football Conference (NFC). If both end the season with the same number of wins, this head-to-head match in Munich will decide who comes out on top. If both win their divisions (Tampa to the south, Seattle to the west), it would only be about a better starting position such as home field advantage. If they don’t make it, it could also be a matter of who makes the playoffsht and who doesn’t.





