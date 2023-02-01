Tom Brady retires. This time “forever”. The greatest player in the history of American football says goodbye just a year after he first announced his goodbye, in a decision that did not last long. The legend of the National Football League (NFL), the mythical quarterback who has won the Super Bowl seven times and has played it another three, hangs up his boots, as he announced in a message on Twitter.

“I’ll get to the point right away. I retire. Forever. I know the process was a big problem last time, so when I woke up this morning, I thought I’d hit the record button and tell you about it first, so I won’t go on too long. You can only make a very emotional retirement speech and I sold out of mine last year so thank you so much to each and every one of you for supporting me, my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors … I could go on forever, there are too many. Thank you for allowing me to live my dream. I would not change anything. I love you all ”, she said in a brief message.

