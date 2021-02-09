“Good morning Mr. Kraft. I introduce myself, my name is Tom Brady. I am the player chosen by your team in the sixth round and it will be the best decision this franchise has made in its history.” The first meeting in training camp between Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. and Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, was perhaps one of the most important toasts to the sun, or demonstrations of blind faith in himself, in the history of the game. sport. Born on August 3, 1977 in San Mateo (California) into a Catholic family of Irish descent and being the youngest child, and only male, of the marriage formed by Galynn Patricia (flight attendant) and Thomas Brady (founder of an insurance and financial advisory firm), Tom had been picked at number 199 in the 2000 draft. He came from the University of Michigan, which he attended after turning down a possible path in Major League Baseball, as he was chosen in the 1995 draft and by the Montreal Expos.

His college years were not particularly successful in sports as he was the last of the quarterback rotation and, in fact, He even hired a sports psychologist to overcome frustration. “I worked in construction, on a golf course to play for free, at night festivals …”, Brady explains about that time. He landed in the NFL and Bill Belichick’s confidence led him the first year to be the replacement for Drew Bledsoe … but the opportunity did not come. An injury precipitated everything in 2001. Bledsoe suffered an internal bleeding in a game against the Jets and the legend of Brady and the Patriots, his team for 20 years, was born. Six rings (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018); three MVPs of the season (2007, 2010 and 2017); four more from the Super Bowl (2001, 2003, 2014 and 2016) … which he has completed with his seventh ring and his fourth Superbowl MVP after the victory against the Chiefs in front of the Tampa Bay Buccaners in 2021.

Brady’s resume in case he didn’t succeed in the NFL.

The string of achievements Brady, who has far surpassed his idol Joe Montana, is eternal: more than 200 victories, player with the most titles (equaling Otto Graham who achieved seven between 1946 and 1955 before even the creation of his own NFL), first player on a team from any US professional league (NFL, MLB, NBA, or NHL) to win titles for two different teams after turning 40, plus Super Bowl than any NFL team, the only one to win the Super Bowl in three decades, oldest to start and win a Super Bowl, most MVP times, Super Bowl quarterback with most passes completed (277), attempted (421), most touchdown passes (21) and most yards by passes (3,039). And one last devastating fact: ten Super Bowl appearances in 21 seasons as a professional, or a 48 percent ERA.

Married since 2009 to the Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, whom he met on a blind date in 2006, he is the father of three children: John Edward Thomas Moynahan (13 years old), the result of a relationship with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan; Benjamin Rein Brady (11) and Vivian Lake Brady (8), the latter two with Bündchen, with whom he forms one of the most admired and powerful couples on the couché role. “I see what my wife does, how she sacrifices her mornings, her nights to put the children to bed, to help them get up early and take them to school, to be at parents’ meetings … so that I can continue to live my dream. That means everything to me, “praises Brady to his wife. This golf fan of extreme challenges is also passionate about his family, or rather, both: “My team is also a family. I have two and I play for both. I play by the name that is on the front and back of my jersey, I know that the people who are in the stadium came to see me, that they are supporting me, so I want to do it. feel as proud as possible and never let her down. “

Super Bowl LV Gisele Bundchen, with Benjamin Brady and John Moynahan.

Everything seems perfect in Brady’s life, but he’s had his bad moments too. Personally, when his wife sent him a letter asking him to rethink the time he devoted to his family and that that should change or his mother’s cancer, and in sports with him ‘Deflategate’, the prosecution and investigation that finally came through when it was discovered that several of the 12 game balls used by the Patriots were deflated and did not meet the minimum standards allowed by the NFL. The most successful quarterback in the sport, for many the GOAT (the best of all time) of American football has also made his first steps on the big screen with Stick to you, the series and then movie The entourage, Y Ted 2; It has a production company to develop documentaries, feature films and television programs (199 Productions, a nod to its selection in the draft) and a non-profit foundation (TB12 Foundation) whose mission is to help financially and with resources to athletes or people in general that they could not access or pay for rehabilitation after major injuries.

At 43 years old, Brady is at the top of the pinnacle of the sport and when someone asks him his secret he does not look for magic formulas, but he has always highlighted diet as one of the keys. He has a private chef, Allan Campbell, who takes care of the nutrition of Tom and his family, based on more than 80% vegetables, and who has prohibited products: sugar, iodized salt, flour, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, aubergines, caffeine, mushrooms, dairy … “And pizza from time to time.” One last curiosity, when he reached the financial agreement with the Buccaneers, he demanded one more thing to sign the contract … receive an email immediately with the list of the phone numbers of each of his 90 teammates with whom he would start training. I wanted to speak with them personally one on one immediately. That’s Tom Brady.