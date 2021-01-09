Everything is ready so that this Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 the National Football League playoffs (NFL) start your way to the Super Bowl LV and one of the great novelties will be seeing the legendary quarterback Tom Brady in action again.

But this time it won’t be to lead the New England Patriots, but as a new figure of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who thanks to their great work left behind the frustration of not being in the playoffs.

The young champion of the Eastern Division of the National Conference, Washington, will be the litmus test for Brady and the Buccaneers when both teams meet in one of the National Conference (NFC) playoff games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) performs a drill during an NFL football practice in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara, File)

This game will be the first in the playoffs for rookie defenseman Chase Young of Washington. and Brady number 42 and the first not to wear a Patriots uniform, an opportunity for the 43-year-old to add to his career achievements.

Tampa Bay (11-5) reached the postseason with Brady, on a four-game winning streak since his bye week.

Washington (7-9) won the worst division in the league thanks in large part to Young’s stellar rookie season and veteran quarterback Alex Smith’s leadership since seriously breaking his right leg.

Tom Brady celebrates the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots after beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo Rob Carr / Getty Images / AFP

Brady’s postseason résumé is well documented: 30 wins, six Super Bowl championships, twice the history of Washington’s franchise, with 73 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

Young is excited to target Brady after leading all rookies with seven and a half sacks.

Getting to Brady early and often with Young and his first-round teammates Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne is Washington’s best, if not the only, opportunity to surprise the Buccaneers, who arrive as favorites to the victory.

In another match of the day that will open on Saturday with a limited number of fans present, the Buffalo Bills (13-3), champions of the Eastern Division of the American Conference (AFC) for the first time in 25 years, will host their opening game of playoffs in 24 seasons, when facing the Indianapolis Colts (11-5), seventh classified.

In their third playoff appearance in four years, the Bills have risen to prominence for the first time since their Jim Kelly heyday in the 1990s, when Buffalo was a regular in the postseason during a career that included four consecutive appearances in the Super Bowl, all losses.

Reich has Indianapolis making its second playoff appearance in three years. It’s a team that features a mix of veterans and youngsters, with 17-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers at one end of the scale and rookie running back Jonathan Taylor at the other.

For Rivers, in his first season at Indianapolis, this could mark his best and last chance to lead a team to the Super Bowl.

The 39-year-old quarterback is coming off a season in which he and Brady joined Drew Brees (New Orleans) in a tie for second on the NFL list by surpassing 4,000 yards through the air for the twelfth time.

Rivers will go head-to-head against one of the NFL’s best young newcomers in Josh Allen, who broke multiple records in one season with 4,544 passes and 37 touchdowns.

The only thing missing in Buffalo is a playoff victory. Buffalo is 0-2 under McDermott and 0-6 since defeating the Miami Dolphins 37-22 on December 30, 1995.

A third duel will be when Aaron Donald, defensive star of the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

For the second time in three weeks, the Rams and Seahawks will meet on Saturday, this time in the first round of the NFC playoffs.

It is a confrontation with a long history of close matches that is not decided until the last quarter.

But this time there is uncertainty. The Rams (10-6) have not said whether starting quarterback Jared Goff or backup John Wolford will be under center to face the Seahawks.

Goff injured his thumb in the second half of Seattle’s 20-9 victory over the Rams in Week 16. Surgery to repair the injury left Goff as a spectator Sunday, while Wolford led an 18-7 victory over the Rams. Arizona Cardinals to secure the Rams’ postseason spot.

Rams head coach Sean McVay has been a smokescreen over the Rams game over which of their quarterbacks will try to solve a Seahawks defense that held Los Angeles less than 10 points for the sixth time. in McVay’s term less than 14 days ago.

Seattle (12-4) will host a playoff game for the first time since January 2017, the last time the Seahawks won the NFC West Division title.

They were led to the division title by their defense, taking a 180-degree turn from the start of the season that led the Seahawks’ late charge.

Seattle allowed just 16 points per game in its last eight games, the best in the league. The Seahawks had 37 of their 46 sacks on the season in the last 10 games.

With information from EFE